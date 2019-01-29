Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2019: Big Values for the Big Game

Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away, and if you want to enjoy the game in all its glory, now is the time to step up to a big-screen TV. Retailers are offering plenty of bargains on 4K TVs of all sizes and we're here to spotlight the best. Some of today's best deals, which can still ship and arrive on time include:

(Image credit: Shutterstock; Maddie Meyer/Getty )

In addition to game day deals, retailers are also clearing their 2018 inventory to make room for new 2019 models, so you'll see prices slashed by hundreds of dollars. In some cases, you'll score better deals than those we saw on Black Friday. Best of all, there are no early-morning doorbusters to worry about.

The Best Deals

Vizio 65-inch P-Series 4K Smart TV

Price: $898

Save: $301

Buy: Walmart | Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Vizio P65-F1 is one of the best TVs Vizio has ever made. It has a slim, elegant design that's trimmed with brush metal along the bottom bezel. The P65-F1's LCD panel features a full-array backlight with local dimming, a technology that dramatically reduces unwanted haloing. About the only TV we've seen with better backlight was the much pricier LG 55-inch C7 OLED (OLED55C7P). We also like that the Vizio supports a wide range of HDR formats including the standard HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV

Price: $1,499.99

Save: $600

Buy: Costco | B&H Photo

The P-Series Quantum is Vizio's top-of-the-line TV. It's the company's first quantum dot display, which is the same tech used in Samsung's QLED TVs. Its black levels are deep and black, outperforming most LCDs and rivaling Samsung's QLEDs. However, backlighting isn't perfect and individual lighting zones are noticeable when viewing several small bright points on dark backgrounds. Nevetheless, at $600 off it's an excellent buy rivaling TVs that cost hundreds more.

TCL 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD Roku TV

Price: $449.99

Save: $250

Buy: Amazon | Best Buy

If you're looking for the best value, you'll be hard pressed to find a better set than the TCL 55S517. TCL's 5-series offers solid quality, premium features (like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Sound), and excellent design. We gave the 43-inch version our Editor's Choice award and this 55-inch model offers the same features, but in a bigger size. It's worth noting that Best Buy undercuts Amazon by $20.

Samsung QN55Q6F 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Price: $997.99

Save: $502

Buy: Amazon

If an OLED is too expensive for your budget, a Samsung QLED may be your best bet. QLED technology delivers bright colors and deep, inky blacks. Amazon has the 55-inch QN55Q6F 4K QLED TV on sale for $997.99. It's a price we've seen before — particularly around the holidays — but one that'll save you $502. The TV features a 4K panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and built-in Wi-Fi. The fast refresh rate makes it particularly good for sports. If you don't mind a mail-in rebate, PC Richard & Son offers the same TV for $899.91 via this $100 mail-in rebate.

LG B8 Series 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV

Price: $1,496.99

Save: $202

Buy: B&H Photo | Amazon | Walmart

Even OLED TVs are getting Super Bowl discounts. The 55-inch B8-series is one of LG's top-selling models and was one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market even before the price dropped. Keep in mind that while all three retailers offer the same price, only B&H Photo is bundling a free gift card. B&H Photo also has the LG 65-inch B8 Series 4K OLED Smart TV bundled with a $225 gift card on sale for $2,296.99. Amazon and Walmart offer the same price, but sans the gift card.

4 Quick Buying Tips