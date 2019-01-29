Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2019: Big Values for the Big Game

Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away, and if you want to enjoy the game in all its glory, now is the time to step up to a big-screen TV. Retailers are offering plenty of bargains on 4K TVs of all sizes and we're here to spotlight the best. Some of today's best deals, which can still ship and arrive on time include:
- Vizio 65-inch P-Series 4K Smart TV for $898 ($301 off)
- Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV for $1,499.99 ($600 off)
- TCL 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD Roku TV $449.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung QN55Q6F 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $997.99 ($502 off)
- LG B8 Series 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV w/ $145 GC $1,496.99 ($301 off)
In addition to game day deals, retailers are also clearing their 2018 inventory to make room for new 2019 models, so you'll see prices slashed by hundreds of dollars. In some cases, you'll score better deals than those we saw on Black Friday. Best of all, there are no early-morning doorbusters to worry about.
The Best Deals
Vizio 65-inch P-Series 4K Smart TV
Price: $898
Save: $301
Buy: Walmart | Best Buy
The Editor's Choice Vizio P65-F1 is one of the best TVs Vizio has ever made. It has a slim, elegant design that's trimmed with brush metal along the bottom bezel. The P65-F1's LCD panel features a full-array backlight with local dimming, a technology that dramatically reduces unwanted haloing. About the only TV we've seen with better backlight was the much pricier LG 55-inch C7 OLED (OLED55C7P). We also like that the Vizio supports a wide range of HDR formats including the standard HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.
Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV
Price: $1,499.99
Save: $600
Buy: Costco | B&H Photo
The P-Series Quantum is Vizio's top-of-the-line TV. It's the company's first quantum dot display, which is the same tech used in Samsung's QLED TVs. Its black levels are deep and black, outperforming most LCDs and rivaling Samsung's QLEDs. However, backlighting isn't perfect and individual lighting zones are noticeable when viewing several small bright points on dark backgrounds. Nevetheless, at $600 off it's an excellent buy rivaling TVs that cost hundreds more.
TCL 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD Roku TV
Price: $449.99
Save: $250
Buy: Amazon | Best Buy
If you're looking for the best value, you'll be hard pressed to find a better set than the TCL 55S517. TCL's 5-series offers solid quality, premium features (like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Sound), and excellent design. We gave the 43-inch version our Editor's Choice award and this 55-inch model offers the same features, but in a bigger size. It's worth noting that Best Buy undercuts Amazon by $20.
Samsung QN55Q6F 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Price: $997.99
Save: $502
Buy: Amazon
If an OLED is too expensive for your budget, a Samsung QLED may be your best bet. QLED technology delivers bright colors and deep, inky blacks. Amazon has the 55-inch QN55Q6F 4K QLED TV on sale for $997.99. It's a price we've seen before — particularly around the holidays — but one that'll save you $502. The TV features a 4K panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and built-in Wi-Fi. The fast refresh rate makes it particularly good for sports. If you don't mind a mail-in rebate, PC Richard & Son offers the same TV for $899.91 via this $100 mail-in rebate.
LG B8 Series 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV
Price: $1,496.99
Save: $202
Buy: B&H Photo | Amazon | Walmart
Even OLED TVs are getting Super Bowl discounts. The 55-inch B8-series is one of LG's top-selling models and was one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market even before the price dropped. Keep in mind that while all three retailers offer the same price, only B&H Photo is bundling a free gift card. B&H Photo also has the LG 65-inch B8 Series 4K OLED Smart TV bundled with a $225 gift card on sale for $2,296.99. Amazon and Walmart offer the same price, but sans the gift card.
4 Quick Buying Tips
- Go big (55 inches and up). Anything smaller than 55 inches is too small for a Super Bowl party. We also recommend HDR support, since it offers better contrast and color than 4K resolution alone. As for refresh rate, 60Hz is fine, but 120Hz is preferred. "Higher refresh rate means less blur, which makes it easier to see content in motion," said Michael Dye, a system designer at Best Buy.
- Open box means practically new. Watch for open-box deals from Best Buy and Amazon Warehouse Deals, especially in the days after the big game. Some of the TVs that get sold come back to the store after only a day or two of use. You can score a barely used model for considerably less than even the sales price.
- Look for bundle deals. Many retailers are offering gift cards on top of steep discounts, and those gift cards can be used on anything else the store sells. B&H Photo Video, for instance, is undercutting Amazon and Walmart by bundling B&H gift cards with a handful of its TV sales.
- Don't sweat price drops. Most retailers — including Best Buy, Costco and Fry's — will offer to refund the difference if it's within a few days of purchase. All you have to do is save your receipt. "We price match ourselves, and if the price drops within the return-and-exchanges window, we will make it the lower price — just ask.” Dye said. Several major credit card companies offer similar refunds as a price protection feature, though you may have to call your card issuer to see if it's available for your card.