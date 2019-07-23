We love our Mac laptops just like everyone else, but let's face it: Apple laptops aren't cheap. In fact, the "cheapest" MacBook you can get — the base MacBook Air — costs $1,099 at the Apple Store.

That's why we recommend making your Apple purchases elsewhere. Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo constantly undercut Apple's prohibitive prices. At times, we've seen sales that take from $100 to $500 off Apple's pricey laptops.

Below we're rounding up the best MacBook deals you can get right now. From the base MacBook Air to the priciest 15-inch MacBook Pro, we've got all the best deals on one page.

Also, be sure to check out the best laptop deals for discounts on our favorite Windows-based machines.

MacBook Air

Priced at $1,099, the 2019 MacBook Air is Apple's new entry-level laptop. The base model features a 13.3-inch Retina Display, Touch ID, 1.6GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Keep in mind there are currently two Retina MacBook Air models on sale. There's the late 2018 model (MRE82LL/A) and a new 2019 refresh (MVFH2LL/A) that includes a TrueTone display and Touch Bar. Apple only sells the 2019 model, but retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are selling both and it's the 2018 model which is currently getting the better discounts.

MacBook Air (2018): was $1,099 now just $949 @ Amazon

The 2018 MacBook Air is a solid everyday laptop. This model packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-8210Y dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. View Deal

MacBook Air (2018): was $1,399 now just $1,099 @ Amazon

Looking for a MacBook Air with decent storage? This model features a 1.6GHz Core i5-8210Y dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This is the cheapest it's ever been.View Deal

MacBook Air (2017): was $999 now just $849 @ Walmart

It may be outdated, but the 2017 MacBook Air is still a capable laptop, especially for budget-conscious college students. It packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-5250U dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. View Deal

MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is Apple's flagship laptop. Available in 13- and 15.4-inch models, the laptops start at $1,299 and $2,399, respectively. The base 13-inch model can sometimes be purchased on sale for $1,099. On rare occasions, we've seen it drop as low as $1,049 or $999. Best Buy tends to offers the most aggressive discounts on both models.

MacBook Pro 15" (2019): was $2,399 now just $2,199 @ Amazon

Built with power users in mind, the 15-inch MacBook Pro packs a 2.6GHz Core i7 six -core CPU and a 256GB SSD. It's now $200 below retail price. View Deal