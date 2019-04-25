Act Fast: Amazon Echo Just Dropped to $50

Update April 25: QVC also has the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch bundled with an extra band and 3 months of Pandora Plus for $169.96. First time QVC shoppers can use coupon "TAKE10" to drop the price to $159.96.



QVC is showing Amazon who's the real king of e-commerce. At least for the next few days.

For a limited time, the retailer is offering the Amazon Echo bundled with a Pandora Premium voucher for $59.96. That's $20 cheaper than last week's Echo sale from Amazon. Even better, if you're a new QVC shopper you can use coupon code "TAKE10" to save an extra $10 and drop the Echo's price to $49.96.

That's $30 cheaper than Amazon's sale and one of the best smart home deals we've seen period. (If you're keeping tabs, the Echo hit $69.99 on Black Friday).

QVC's sale is valid through April 29.