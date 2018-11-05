Apple Watch Series 3 with Extra Band Is $69 Off

Here's an early Black Friday deal for smartwatch fans. For a limited time, Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) with an extra Apple Band for $259. The Apple Store offers the Series 3 watch for $279, whereas an additional band costs $49, so you're saving $69 with this deal.

Walmart lets you choose from 6 different Apple bands including multiple nylon bands and sports bands.

It may be a year old, but the Apple Watch Series 3 is still one of the best smartwatches around. This smartwatch does more than just send your iPhone's notifications to your wrist, it also measures your workouts and heart rate to help you meet your fitness goals. The watch can track running, cycling, or intense cross-training. It's the ultimate sports watch and activity tracker.

Most importantly, it can run the latest watchOS and still costs $140 under the new Apple Watch Series 4 (which we've yet to see on sale).

As with most Apple deals, this one may end fast, so don't hesitate too long or you might miss out.