Apple iPod Nano: The Smallest MP3 Player with A Color Display

High Resilience And Quality Expectations

Despite its minimal dimensions, the iPod Nano has high strength and resists flexing

Easy to use: 5 touch-keys in a practical arrangement - the iPod concept remains unequalled

The high strength of the very thin iPod Nano is astonishing, and is provided by the stable metal backing of the case. Those interested in technical matters will notice the strict assembly standards and good general quality; this is not always the case in products from Asia, and especially from China. Apple still distinguishes itself here from many other competitors, and the iPod - regardless of particular model - remains unrivalled with regard to equipment and functionality.

Familiar interfaces: connection to PC with USB 2.0 and headphones (jack).