We Really Hope This Isn't the iPhone 11's Camera Design

Apple is apparently planning a bunch of new cameras for its next iPhone. And that might mean an ugly camera block on the back of the device, if a new schematic leak is any indication.

Steve Hemmerstoff, better known for his popular leaking Twitter account @OnLeaks, has published schematics of what he claims is the iPhone 11. At first blush, there isn't much to see in the device, which shows the inside of the rear of the case. But when you move your eyes to the top-left of the device, you'll find an ugly surprise: a square cut-out that houses an oddly arranged camera array.

In that area, there are three camera holes. Two are on the left side and in a column, but the third is placed in the middle of the two to the right, creating a triangle-like design in the square.

Square cutouts for rear-facing cameras aren't new. Huawei, for instance, offered the feature in its Mate 20 last year. But in other areas where square camera cutouts are used, the cameras themselves have a neatly lined up design to create a square-like configuration.

It's unclear why Apple might be trying to buck that trend in the iPhone 11. It's possible that the company simply doesn't want to follow the lead of rival Huawei or it believes that a triangle-like design for rear cameras is the best way to go about it.

Either way, Apple is apparently seeing what Samsung and other rivals are up to with embedding several cameras in smartphones and wants to keep pace. Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, for instance, both come with three rear cameras. And looking ahead, many other device makers are expected to follow suit. If the schematics are accurate, it would appear Apple doesn't want to look like the only company left with dual cameras on a flagship handset.

It's unclear right now what the three cameras might deliver in Apple's iPhone 11. One unit would ostensibly be a standard-zoom camera and another might offer telephoto capabilities. The third could deliver wide-angle shots.

For now, though, only Apple knows what's planned. And until it's ready to unveil the new iPhone later this year, look for many more rumors on its next handset.