Apple Patent Filings Point to Upcoming Apple TV Update

Recently published Apple patent applications could hint to the next generation of the Apple TV, which, as it appears, will receive TiVo-like capabilities. The document describes a system that is separated into three parts - a video processing device, a storage device as well as a remote control that resembles the look of the original iPod.

The remote apparently will be used as a navigation device to select, play and record content as well as a search tool. The patent applications reveal that users will be able to use the input device to create search terms within a program guide using the click wheel as well as a virtual keyboard.

Apple Insider has posted a detailed description of these patent applications.