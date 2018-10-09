Killer Deal: Save $80 On Amazon's Echo Look

Here's a deal to keep the fashion police off your back. Amazon is slashing the price of its Echo Look Style Assistant from $199.99 to $119.99.

That's $80 off and the best price we've seen for the Echo Look since its release in June.

Good fashion sense or not, anyone can benefit from the Amazon Echo Look. The innovative smart device — which is powered by Alexa and features a built-in camera — captures head-to-toe images of your clothes and records video clips (up to six seconds) that you can send to friends. Say "Alexa, take a picture" or"Alexa, take a video" to begin creating your digital look-book. You can then use Echo Look to find similar pieces/styles, which you can purchase via Alexa.

The device's Style Check also gives you a second opinion about what outfits look best on you. Outside of fashion, the virtual style assistant can set timers, reminders, or read your morning news to keep you in the know.