Virgin Launches iPad Magazine Dubbed ''Project''

Last week reports did the rounds of Rupert Murdoch's plans to launch an electronic newspaper that would be exclusive to Apple's iPad. A detailed leak, followed by an article in the New York Times, betrayed that production on this News Corp. venture had been going on for a while, and that Murdoch had hired 100 people and invested $30 million in the project.

However, it seems Rupert isn't the only one with plans to capitalize on the tablet fever that's sweeping the nation. Business mogul Sir Richard Branson today launched his own magazine for the iPad. While Murdoch's title, the Daily, will be a daily publication (shocker) that focuses on everything from celebrity news to culture pieces, Richard Branson's 'Project' will be a 'monthly style' magazine.

Though there isn't much in the way of details just yet, we do know that Android support, along with comments, and sharing features, is coming soon. However, probably the most interesting part of it all is that issues of Project will update throughout the month with new content.

Pricing is set at $2.99 per issue and Engadget reports that there's an iPhone version too, but we've heard nothing about pricing for that yet. We'll update when we know more!