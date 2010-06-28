This is the World's Smallest Digital TV Tuner

Sharp Corporation is touting its new VA1N2WF2121 as the industry's smallest terrestrial digital and analog TV tuner unit measuring just 30-mm x 29.6-mm x 5-mm and an overall volume of 4.4-cc. The new unit will be used in upcoming LCD TVs and digital video recorders, allowing for even more compact products.

"This unit features a new silicon tuner IC that fully integrates the components that make up the tuner circuitry in a monolithic semiconductor device," the company said. "In addition, a built-in digital signal processor and low-noise amplifier improves reception performance and contributes to an improved viewing experience in areas with poor signal quality."

The device's frequency spectrum consist of VHF, UHF, and CATV full band-compatibility (45 to 862 MHz). Power consumption is 0.93-watts for digital signals and 0.99-watts for analog. Sharp has also eliminated the need for different TV tuners for different regions around the world, as the VA1N2WF2121 is compatible with all digital and analog terrestrial broadcasts, thus leading to greater efficiencies in overall design and production.

Sharp plans to go into mass production on August 30, 2010 with an anticipated monthly turnout of 500,000 units. The sample price--including tax--will cost 20,000 yen (around $223.89 USD).