Samsung's Latest Camera Features Two LCDs

Samsung yesterday launched two "DualView" digital cameras, which sport an LCD on the back and an LCD on the front. Why would you need two LCDs on a camera? For taking pictures of yourself of course!

"The growing popularity of social networking sites has given rise to the self-portrait with many consumers turning their digital cameras on themselves," Samsung said in a press release.



The TL225 and TL220 both feature a 1.5-inch LCD on the front and a 3.5-inch and 3-inch touchscreen LCD on the back (respectively). Both shoot with a 12.2-megapixel resolution, come with a 27mm wide-angle Schneider KREUZNACH lens with 4.6x optical zoom, shoot video (720p), and pack 5x digital zoom.



In keeping with the whole social networking theme, the company also announced the CL65 which uses GPS and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth to enable users to tag photos/videos with a location and send them directly to YouTube or Facebook.



If anyone is interested, TL220 and TL225 will set you back $300 and $350, respectively, and the CL65 is priced at $400.