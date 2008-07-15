PhaseOne's $42,000 Digital Camera

PhaseOne announced its P65+ digital back, which offers a resolution of 8984 x 6732 active pixels, resulting in a total resolution of 60.5 megapixels. The company did not provide information on the CCD sensor, which the company calls "Sensor+" technology, but said that the system is capable of taking one image every second.

An 8 bit RGB image will result in a 180 MB file, which means that an 8 GB memory card is good for about 45 pictures in full resolution.

The P65+ digital back is priced at $39,900. The full camera starts at $41,990. PhaseOne also offers cameras with less resolution - such as a 21-megepixel camera for about $13,000.

Last week, Kodak announced a 50 megapixel image sensor, which will be used in Hasselblad’s upcoming H3DII-50 camera. The camera will be available in October for $39,995.