New Concept: Lenovo Ideapad U1 Hybrid

Before CES Tuesday, Lenovo made its biggest splash since it acquired IBM's PC division in 2005. Among the company's new product announcements was the Ideapad U1 Hybrid--a category-busting laptop designed for the age of Transformers. From the outside, it looks like a curvy 11.6-inch netbook. But once you open it, you realize the screen pops right out of the body. When you hold the screen in your hands it becomes a touch screen tablet. Presto change-o. Yet, it gets better: when the screen is attached to the body of the netbook, it operates as a computer with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 4GB of RAM, Windows 7 and a 128GB solid state drive. But the screen is outside the body, it operates as an independent tablet computer, complete with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a Linux OS, 512MB of RAM and 16GB of flash memory. The 2-for-1 U1 won't ship to consumers until June, and should sell for about $1,000.