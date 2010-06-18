Hustler Producing Super Pricey Avatar 3D Porno

3D fever has hit the cinema industry in a big way and while it tries to slowly infiltrate our living room, the adult entertainment industry is dabbling just a little in 3D technology. Well, let it be known that Hustler isn't dabbling. Rather, the magazine is jumping straight in with both feet.

Face Invaders, Sex Trek: The Next Penetration, Das Booty, Donnie Dark-Hoe, the list of pornographic parodies of real movies is endless. Now Hustler is adding a high budget 3D pornographic version of James Cameron's Avatar to the mix.

Dubbed This Ain’t Avatar XXX, the 3D movie will be Hustler's most expensive production. According to Mother Nature Network, the movie just wrapped and will be available in September.

Leaving aside the naked, blue aliens, MNN makes the very valid point that the Na'vi people's sexual organs are located in their tails. That alone should make this movie pretty interesting.