YouTube now offers two premium video services. YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red) and the newly announced YouTube TV both appear to offer a paradise of content to streamers, but it can be confusing to figure out what you get with each.

While YouTube TV looks to replace your TV service and those who want to cut the cord, YouTube Premium is more targeted at those who can't get enough of the videos that you can find on YouTube itself. Here are the differences between YouTube TV and YouTube Premium.

What do they offer?

YouTube TV is a cable-TV replacement service, supplying a mix of broadcast networks, cable-TV channels and live news. YouTube Premium is an optimized version of the video site that is ad-free and features exclusive content made by popular YouTubers. Check out our guide to the YouTube TV channels and other important facets of the service.

You might not need to pay for YouTube Premium for the latter, dubbed YouTube Originals, in the future. A Hollywood Reporter story claims that "a source with direct knowledge of the company's plans" claims that YouTube's changing its focus from paid subscription-supported content to ad-supported content, starting in 2020. The report ties this to YouTube Originals not reaching a large enough audience.

YouTube Originals are also offered on YouTube TV.

How much do they cost?

YouTube TV costs $50 per month, while YouTube Premium is $11.99 per month. Your YouTube Premium subscription comes with six accounts, with three concurrent streams available. YouTube Premium includes free access to YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Music, its Spotify competitors.

If you buy a YouTube TV subscription via one of its iOS or tvOS apps, though, you'll be spending an extra $5 per month.

YouTube is now offering a deal for students creating new YouTube Premium (or YouTube Music Premium) accounts, where they can get a 3-month free trial (and not a 1-month free trial) here.

Where can they be used?

YouTube TV and YouTube Premium can be accessed in the same ways: with Android and iOS devices, computers and Chromecast-enabled TVs (whether built-in or connected). YouTube TV is its own app, while YouTube Premium is found by opening the traditional YouTube site or app (provided that you're subscribed).

In addition to Android and iOS devices and Chromecast-enabled TVs, YouTube Red and TV will be accessible via PCs and Macs. Image: Yeamake / Shutterstock, Inc.

You can access YouTube Premium on Roku and Apple TV set-top boxes, but not on the Amazon Fire TV. YouTube TV runs on both of those, plus Chromecast, Xbox One, Android, iOS and select Smart TVs from LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sharp and Vizio.

How can you save YouTube Premium and YouTube TV content?

YouTube Premium allows videos to be saved to local devices for playback later. The exceptions are when content creators decide they don't want to allow for that.

In August 2019, the maximum YouTube Premium download resolution quality improved from 720p to 1080p.

YouTube TV includes a cloud-based DVR with few restrictions. You'll get to record as many shows as you want at once, without any storage limits. The only constraint is that YouTube TV will erase recordings after nine months.

Bottom Line

YouTube Premium and YouTube TV both make it easy to consume tons of content, but they differ in what they provide. Cord-cutters will want YouTube TV, while YouTube Premium is for those who love their YouTube and want as much of it as possible, without any ads.

Image: Tom's Guide / Shutterstock