Leak Reveals New Surface Pro 6, Surface Book 2 Models

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro 6 are some of our favorite portable Windows laptops, but they don't offer the best value. You can blame that shortcoming on Microsoft's questionable pricing scheme, which charges a premium for upgrading storage from 128GB to our recommended minimum of 256GB. In fact, you have to pay an extra $300 to double your storage, and you don't get any extra perks for the upgrade.

But that could soon change. German tech site WinFuture spotted rogue product pages on the Best Buy Canada website for the Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 that suggest both laptops will receive new configuration options. If the now-removed listings are accurate, the Surface Pro 6 and 15-inch Surface Book 2 will soon come with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, making them the first to pair these components.

Before, the 256GB models were only available with 8GB of RAM. For 16GB of storage, customers were forced to pay at least another $500 to upgrade to a model with a Core i7 CPU and 512GB of storage.

The new Surface Book 2 model is expected to go on sale in North America on June 18 for $1,999. Note, this specific model will come with integrated graphics, not the optional discrete GPU available on the higher-end SKUs. It's not clear when the Surface Pro 6 model will be available, but it has a targeted list price of $1,399, according to WinFuture.

The new configurations would give consumers more buying options, and create a middle-ground model that offers a nice balance between performance and price. We expect Microsoft to make more announcements around its Surface products in the coming months. Until then, check out our rumor roundups of the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3, and cross your fingers that these new configurations are on their way.



This post originally appeared on Laptop Mag.