Killer Deal: Sony's PS4 Pro 4K Gaming Console Is Now $360

The Sony PS4 Pro is the console of choice for 4K TV owners who want the best gaming experience available.

Although it normally fetches a premium price, for a limited time you can score a Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Game Console for $359.99 via coupon code "EMCTATE27" at Newegg.





Traditionally, the Sony PS4 Pro is priced at $400, so that's $40 off this rarely discounted console.

The PS4 Pro is like the standard PS4 on steroids. With its overclocked 2.1GHz CPU and ramped-up memory bandwidth, it delivers twice the performance power of its predecessor. Optimized game titles for the PS4 Pro include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XV, God of War, and more.

In our PS4 review, we loved its 4K gaming and streaming support as well as its HDR and PSVR compatibility. Although it lacks the ability to play 4K Blu-ray discs, it can stream 4K content. In a nutshell, it's the console to get if you want to take your gaming experience to new heights.



As with most gaming deals, this one won't last so don't wait to grab this top notch gaming system at this rare sale price.

