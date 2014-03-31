Trending

Samsung Launches 4K, 28-inch Monitor for Under $700

Samsung's new 28-inch UD590 monitor, available on April 18 for $699, is one of the cheapest ways to get 4K-quality picture in your home.

This is the year of 4K, aka Ultra HD. The technology was once prohibitively expensive, but prices are dropping fast for these TVs and monitors that have 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution, or four times the resolution of 1080p screens.

Enter the Samsung UD590 computer monitor, a 28-inch screen with sleek design and Ultra HD resolution. Its $699 price is the real attention-getter.

The UD590 can also display 1 billion different colors and has a 1-millisecond response time, making it well suited for gamers, along with sports and action film fans, says Samsung.

And as 4K hardware proliferates, more 4K content sources are emerging. Netflix and Amazon Prime have both committed to filming and streaming their original programming in 4K, as have YouTube and some smaller online services.

The UD590's minimalist, T-shaped stand is designed to take up as little deskspace as possible, leaving room for external speakers or anything else that may clutter your workspace.The UD590 also boasts a brightness of 370 Nits and a 170-degree viewing angle. This means even people sitting on the side of the room can still view the picture with close to the same quality as those viewing the screen from head-on.

This device's two HDMI ports and "Picture-by-Picture" feature let users connect two computers to a single monitor. The UD590 will then split its screen to display the two different desktops at the same time. Multitaskers can also use the monitor's "Picture-in-Picture" feature to watch video in a smaller window without sacrificing that video's resolution (for example, a YouTube video in 1080p open in one part of the screen).

The UD590 is available for preorder now.

Samsung has also released four less-expensive monitors, each with smaller screens and HD resolutions of 1920 by 1080 pixels. The cheapest, the 23.6-inch D390HL, sells for $250. Samsung also offers the $310 D390H (27 inches), the $270 D590PL (23.6 inches) and the $329.99 D590P (27 inches, with the sleek, T-shaped stand).

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wanderer11 31 March 2014 16:17
    It's most likely only 30 Hz. A step in the right direction though.
  • foolishone 31 March 2014 16:29
    DisplayPort 1.2 : 60HzHDMI 1.4 : 30Hz
  • red77star 31 March 2014 16:36
    30Hz -> can't play games.
  • Arkive 31 March 2014 16:42
    This monitor is 60hz with 1ms response time. It has been available from Korea for about a month and many users have confirmed it.
  • thisisaname 31 March 2014 16:57
    Nice screen but it would be if you said what version of HDMI it had, 1.4 only has bandwidth to do 3840 x 2160 at 30Hz but 2.0 can do it at 60Hz. I would assume because they have not said what version of HDMI is it is only 1.4. nice but it is a bit like the HD ready sets we got when HD came in (786 lines instead of 1080).To sum it up nice but ultimately outdated and not worth it.
  • Arkive 31 March 2014 17:02
    4k 60hz via DisplayPort with 1ms response time. No other screen at this price comes close to that. People who already have one say the colors are comparable to the Korean PLS/IPS monitors that have been popular. The viewing angles are also said to be exceptional for TN (granted not quite as good as IPS or PLS).
  • thisisaname 31 March 2014 17:03
    Yes but the HDMI is only 1.4 you can do 60Hz but only if you use Display Port (1.2Ver)http://www.samsung.com/uk/news/localnews/2014/samsung-european-forum-2014-samsung-showcases-latest-consumer-and-business-monitors (Key Specifications are at the bottom)
  • thisisaname 31 March 2014 17:05
    Yes but the HDMI is only 1.4 you can do 60Hz but only if you use Display Port (1.2Ver)http://www.samsung.com/uk/news/localnews/2014/samsung-european-forum-2014-samsung-showcases-latest-consumer-and-business-monitors (Key Specifications are at the bottom)
  • tomskent 31 March 2014 17:13
    Im guessing this works like the Asus monitor where you use the dual HDMI ports to make 1 full desktop.If it is just 1 cable to achive 60hz, what kind of connection is it?
  • ocilfa 31 March 2014 17:22
    These comments are funny...JUST USE DISPLAYPORT! Seriously though, nearly all recent GPU's have a displayport, why even use HDMI?
