Want to snag one of the best smartwatches available? Currently, you can buy one of the top Android smartwatches on the market and save $50 in the process.

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm): was $349, now $299 @ Amazon

One of the top Android smartwatches is now $50 off ahead of Prime Day's official start. Lengthy battery life, excellent fitness-tracking features and a unique rotating bezel make the Galaxy Watch worth buying.View Deal

Amazon is currently selling the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch for $299, down from $349.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch earned our Editor's Choice award for its stylish design, long battery life (it can last 4 days on a charge), and integration with Galaxy smartphones.

It runs on Samsung's own Tizen OS with a screen that can be customized to your liking. The Galaxy Watch offers automatic exercise-tracking for up to six workouts like running and cycling. For example, 30 seconds after starting our workout, the Galaxy Watch automatically began tracking our run.

In terms of digital assistants, the watch relies on Bixby, Samsung's proprietary voice-activated assistant. While it works on some occasions, it's not as robust as, say, Alexa or Google Assistant.

It should be noted that Samsung is rumored to be revealing a new smartwatch at its Galaxy Unpacked event in August, though it's unclear whether that device will be a second-gen Galaxy Watch or a new addition to the sportier Watch Active lineup.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch is still an epic smartwatch for Android users.