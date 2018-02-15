First Official Galaxy S9 Videos Revealed

Samsung hasn't unveiled the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ yet, but it's already starting to tease the handsets via its Korean YouTube page.



The tech giant on Wednesday (Feb. 14) published three short videos showcasing how the camera in its Galaxy S9 line might work. The first video centers on a variety of fast-moving clips and how well the Galaxy S9 can capture it. At the end of the video, however, it's slowed down, showcasing the Galaxy S9's super-slow-mo feature.

According to several reports, Samsung is planning to deliver a super-slow-motion feature in the Galaxy S9 that could allow for 1,000 frames per second captures. The the feature can reportedly be turned on and off at will from the built-in camera app, and the camera may even be smart enough to turn the feature on automatically when it senses motion.





The second clip features captures at night, when low-light conditions can make it difficult to accurately deliver detail. The video shows solid detail throughout and illustrates a person snapping a photo of a deer in the middle of the night.



That video similarly follows earlier reports that say Samsung is working on improvements to the Galaxy S9's low-light performance. Most handsets perform relatively well in bright light, but it's in low light where things can break down. Samsung appears to be trying to address that in the Galaxy S9, which would help it catch up to the Pixel 2.





The third and final video follows a man throughout the day as he engages in a variety of activities, including watching movies and lifting weights. But it ends with his face inside the 9 overlaying the image. His face briefly turns into a 3D emoji before it returns to his real face.

There was no explanation provided on the video, but reports surfaced earlier this week that suggested Samsung is working on a new 3D emoji feature to compete with Apple's Animoji. The brief glimpse at the 3D emoji seems to confirm that Samsung is indeed planning an Animoji alternative.





Samsung hasn't shared much about its plans for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, but in the invite for its Galaxy S9 unveiling on Feb. 25, Samsung's caption read, "The Camera. Reimagined." The teaser videos back this messaging up.

Aside from a revamped camera, Samsung's new handsets are expected to be powered by Quaclomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, which he have benchmarked. The Galaxy S9 line will likely deliver a similar design to last year's Galaxy S8s, but could run software outfitted with artificial intelligence features to provide more contextual information while you're using it.

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is expected to be available for pre-order in early March and will hit store shelves in mid-March.