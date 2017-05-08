AT&T Is Offering at Least $200 in Trade-In Credits if You Buy a Galaxy S8, S8+

If you've been holding out for the right Galaxy S8 deal, AT&T might have your answer.

The mobile carrier is offering a minimum of $200 in credits when you trade in a smartphone with a value of at least $20. If your smartphone is valued worth more, you'll receive an even larger credit. This is a great deal if you're holding onto an older phone that doesn't have much value or if your handheld isn't in mint condition.

The credits are only valid toward the purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ on an AT&T Next installment plan or off-contract.

Potential customers can bring their device to any AT&T Store and receive an instant credit or mail their device and receive a promotional card, which they'll have to enter at AT&T's Trade-In site or use at a physical store.

If you opt for a contract-free device, that means you'll pay $549.99 (regularly $749.99) or less for a Samsung Galaxy S8 or $649.99 (regularly $849.99) or less for an S8+.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are Samsung's latest flagships. They each feature Samsung's gorgeous Infinity Display in 5.8 and 6.2-inch sizes respectively, Snapdragon's latest 835 processor, and impressive front and rear cameras.

AT&T's offer is valid through the end of this month.