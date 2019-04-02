This Is a First: Get Ready for Two Galaxy Note 10 Phones

Samsung could have a surprise in store for its Galaxy Note 10 lineup.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Korean tech giant is working on sourcing two screen sizes for the Galaxy Note 10, suggesting a "lite" version could be in the works, Korea's The Bell is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of the company's plans.

The standard Galaxy Note 10 model could come with a 6.7-inch screen, but the smaller version could have a 6.4-inch display, according to the report. According to The Bell, the company could only release the smartphone in Europe, leaving the rest of the world out of luck, but it's possible Samsung could test the waters in Europe before deciding upon a wider release.

MORE: Galaxy Note 10 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, Price and More

Samsung launching a smaller and ostensibly cheaper Galaxy Note 10 version might make some sense. After all, the company launched the budget-friendly Galaxy S10e alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ last month. So far, all signs are pointing to the Galaxy S10e selling well.

Delivering a smaller (but still quite large) Galaxy Note 10 could help Samsung attract a shopper that might not want a gigantic screen or pay so much to get the latest and greatest smartphone. And in so doing, customers might not think they're missing out on much. After all, the cheaper version's 6.4-inch screen matches what you'd find in the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung is said to be planning a Galaxy Note 10 unveiling for August and a possible launch in September. The company is so far keeping plans close to the vest, but as this and other recent rumors have suggested, we'll be hearing much more about the handset in the coming weeks and months.