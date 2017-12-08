How to Reset the Google Home Mini

If you run into problems with your Google Home Mini, you can always try troubleshooting, but the moment may come where the easiest solution is simply the nuclear option: reset the whole thing and start all over again. Follow these instructions to wipe the device, and then visit our How to Set Up Google Home Mini guide to set it up fresh.

1. Flip over your Google Home Mini. Keep it plugged in, though.





2. Press and hold the Factory Data Reset button. It's a small circle right below where you plug in the power cord. A voice will warn you that you are about to reset Google Home. Continue holding the button until a chime sounds.

3. Flip it back over and wait for the startup chimes to play. You can now set up the Google Home Mini from scratch.

