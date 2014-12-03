Trending

Limited Edition PS4 Marks PlayStation's 20th Birthday

By

In honor of PlayStation's 20th anniversary, Sony has unveiled a limited edition gray PS4 package.

If you remember the original PlayStation in its gray, boxy glory, Sony has a nostalgic treat for you. In celebration of the first PlayStation's 20th birthday today (Dec. 3), Sony has unveiled a limited-edition gray version of its new PlayStation 4 console, which will be available for pre-order starting Dec. 6.

As shown in Sony's official unboxing video, the 20th Anniversary Edition PS4 sports a dark shade of gray on its top panel, with a slightly lighter shade coating the bottom. The system features the same multi-colored PlayStation logo that adorned the original console's pop-up disc drive, and the backside packs small etchings comprised of the Square, Triangle, X and Circle buttons that have come to define the PlayStation controller.

MORE: Best Tech Gifts Under $50

The DualShock 4 controller gets the same old-school gray coat of paint, with similar button etchings found on the device's touchpad. The anniversary package also includes a gray-coated stand for propping the system up vertically, as well as a retro version of the PlayStation camera accessory. There's no word on whether or not these accessories will be sold separately, but its something current PS4 owners would surely appreciate.

Sony isn't kidding when it says "limited edition." Only 12,300 units of the 20th Anniversary Edition PS4 will be sold, and each system features an individually numbered aluminum plate at the bottom. Sony's blog states that pre-orders begin in the U.S. and Canada will begin on Dec. 6, with more info to be revealed during Sony's PlayStation Experience event in Las Vegas on the same day.

While the 20th Anniversary PS4 won't let you play PS1 classics like Crash Bandicoot and Final Fantasy VII, it will certainly make a beautifully nostalgic addition to your gaming setup.

Source: PlayStation Blog

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.

Topics

Gaming
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vdraconus 03 December 2014 16:50
    It's beautiful. If I had the money I would try to get it, even though I already own a PS4.

    I have been a fan of Playstation since FFVII was released and I convinced my mom to buy me a PS1 and the game. Seeing this brings back some fond memories of the many amazing games that I played on PS1. So many things have changed since then, but perhaps the most important is that playing with the PS4 on it's side is purely intentional lol.
    Reply
  • ceeblueyonder 03 December 2014 18:51
    I would preorder this, too, in a jiffy. If, I had the money. I still have my original playstation (the first one with composite a/v connectors) and recently hooked it up just to play some audio cd's since it has a decent audio playback engine.
    Reply
  • Cash091 04 December 2014 00:50
    They should have made it PS1 backwards compatible... I still want it though.
    Reply
  • ddpruitt 04 December 2014 02:18
    It's amazing how people are willing to preorder and possibly pay extra for one of these when it's essentially a regular PS4 with a different paint job. Just another money grab. Thanks but no Thanks. I'll just stick with the PS4 and the Playstation that I have.
    Reply
  • Len1330 05 December 2014 19:57
    How do you even pre order one if you wanted to? Game stop?
    Reply
  • Len1330 05 December 2014 20:00
    How do you pre order one if you want one tho game stop? I called them they said it wasnt even in the system yet i def would like a peice of history
    Reply
  • Titillating 05 December 2014 20:03
    Pre-orders haven't begun yet. It starts tomorrow.
    Reply
  • Len1330 07 December 2014 02:00
    How do you pre order one if you want one tho game stop? I called them they said it wasnt even in the system yet i def would like a peice of history
    Reply