Pixel 3 Leak Reveals New Color Option

Google has played it pretty safe with colors on its Pixel phones, with a bluish Pixel 2 the most daring of its current offerings. But leaked renders suggest that the Pixel 3, set to debut next week, could introduce new colors to the mix.

(Image credit: AndroidHeadlines)

That's the takeaway from renders posted at AndroidHeadlines, which show off both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in a new pinkish version. The color, which will apparently be branded as "Sand," will join more traditional black and white versions of Google's phones.

AndroidHeadlines describes the leaked image tipping the world off to the Sand-colored Pixel 3 as an official render that was provided to the site from "a reliable source."

This isn't the first suggestion that Google may be trying to break out of its color rut with the latest Pixels. Last month, Google posted a teaser for the Pixel on its Japanese site that hinted at a greenish mint color for the Pixel. It's unclear if Mint remains in Google's plans or if this was a case where internet sleuths may have gotten a bit ahead of themselves.

Whatever color the Pixel 3 comes in, we'll find out soon enough. Google's Oct. 9 hardware event happens next Tuesday in New York, and it's expected that Google will introduce two new phones — a 5.4-inch Pixel 3 that will look a lot like the current crop of Google phones and a 6.2-inch Pixel 3 XL with an elongated screen (and a notched display). Both new phones are likely to tout improved cameras and wireless charging among their features.

Some rumor sites have held out hope for a third model, a more compact, budget friendly Pixel 3 Mini. But AndroidHeadlines puts a damper on that speculation in its report on the potential Pixel colors, insisting that only two phones will appear next Tuesday.