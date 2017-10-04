Your Google Pixel 2 Questions Answered

Today, Google unveiled the Pixel 2 (starting at $649) and Pixel 2 XL (starting at $849), the successors to its critically acclaimed Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. So now that we know that these long-rumored phones are real, it's time to answer some of the most-asked questions about the phones that are being asked online.

We've found these questions from the website Answer The Public, which compiles the most-often searched questions on search engines. If you've got other questions, leave a comment below and we'll update this story to let you know!

Is the Pixel 2 be a Verizon exclusive? Will it be on Sprint, T-Mobile or AT&T?

Just like the original Pixel, Verizon will be the only carrier to sell the Pixel 2. You can use the Pixel 2 on other carriers, though, as long as you buy one from Google, which is selling it unlocked.

Does the Pixel 2 have wireless charging?

Sadly, the convenience of wireless charging is not in the Pixel 2. Fortunately, case-makers such as Mophie often make accessories to bring this feature to smartphones.

Does the Pixel 2 have a headphone jack?

Even though Google boasted that the Pixel had a headphone hack, its sequels do not. Instead, the Pixel 2 and 2 XL feature only USB Type-C ports, so you'll need to use adapters if you want to use your existing wired headphones.

Does the Pixel 2 have stereo speakers?

Rejoice music lovers! The Pixel 2 and 2 XL both pack stereo speakers, so you'll be able to hear more depth to your favorite songs.

But please, wear headphones if you're listening to those tunes in public.

Is the Pixel 2 be better than the Galaxy S8?

Well, we'll be able to fully answer that question later, but for now, let's compare a couple of ways two smartphones are the same and differ:

First of all, the Pixel 2 launches with the latest and greatest Android, Oreo. The S8 will get Oreo, but there's no timeline for its release.

We don't have to touch a Pixel 2 to know that its fingerprint sensor is easier to find than the Galaxy S8's, as it sits below the rear camera, rather than right next to it.

You can't squeeze your Galaxy S8 can you? Well, sure, you can, but that doesn't do anything, while squeezing the Pixel brings up the Google Assistant. The S8 does have a Bixby button, though.

According to DxO Mark, the Pixel 2's 12-MP camera is shaping up to be killer, and Google says the two handsets will offer a Portrait Mode via a single lens, but the Galaxy S8 has a great camera of its own. We'll have to do a camera shootout to declare a winner.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ sport sleeker designs with their edge-to-edge Infinity Displays. The regular Pixel 2 has chunky bezels, but the Pixel 2 XL has narrower bezels.

Is the Pixel 2 waterproof?

Both the Pixel 2 and 2XL feature IP67-rater water and dust resistance, so it can survive being to 3.2-feet (1 meter) deep in water for up to 30 minutes.

Does the Pixel 2 have dual cameras?

Sorry, that's another No. But not is all sad in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL's cameras, as it packs its own portrait mode, in both its selfie and rear cameras. What you don't get is a true optical zoom, which the iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8 offer.

Does the Pixel 2 have expandable memory?

We hate to sound like a broken record, but the Pixel 2 doesn't have expandable memory. Photos and video won't fill up its hard drive or Google Drive storage, as you get unlimited cloud storage for all images and clips shot on these phones.

You can pay more for extra storage, though, as it costs an extra $100 to move from 64GB of storage to 128GB, for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.