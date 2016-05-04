Trending

The Best Google Chromecast Apps

Stream photos, videos and music from your smartphone, tablet or desktop straight to your TV with these Chromecast apps.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eandi 17 March 2014 17:43
    Missed Videostream! It's like plex but easier to use and free. I hate how many people are wasting $5 on plex then can't figure out how to use the stupid thing. www.streamchromecast.com has the better alternate.
  • peter1789 18 March 2014 20:42
    Here's another great app that didn't make it to the list: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.haystack.android
  • Ollie Townsend III 06 June 2014 01:37
    Recently added, Crunchyroll!
  • Johan Andersson 18 June 2014 18:44
    I don't see the meaning of this device. I've tried this device for a week not. It is just as meaningless as the appleTV. The Android sticks, like mk807 are so much better as they don require a mobile device and are not locked. This is just a way to make people buy expensive subscription plans and to control what YOU do on the Internet. As long as there is not Piratebay app for chromecast or a way for everyone to make apps without the control of Google I say NO thank you
  • lostsource 21 June 2014 15:24
    If you're interested in showing slideshows using pictures on your PC, Mac or Chromebook check out PictaCast

    https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/pictacast-free/ekgaebaencakkggokbokmgojdbafnefi
  • Umano 02 July 2014 18:01
    Well, there is one more great useful app you may try with Chromecast for free. With Umano (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sothree.umano) you can stream thousands of articles from the world’s best publishers and bloggers voiced by professional readers. Guys have outlined all the new ways you can use Umano for Android, so check it out on The Umano Voice blog: http://voice.umano.me/post/90405928528/exciting-new-ways-to-use-umano-for-android
  • ScubaLisa 27 December 2014 20:20
    Memorycast just came out. It is like the classic game we played as kids with some challenging twists. Really fun to play with the whole family.
  • gerv 03 January 2015 02:15
    Johan you can watch anything on your own server through Plex. Probably the best 30 bucks I've even spent. I also can cast my cable box from the other room and use Chromecast in rooms I don't feel like paying for a cable box in. So basically I can watch anythingin the world for free on a 30 dollar stick. Not sure how that could be considered pointless.
  • irenejm 03 January 2015 23:02
    My chromecast is stuck on remote cast - how do I change back to normal. Can someone please help.
  • sknopster 17 January 2015 13:13
    How can you "cast cable box from the other room and use Chromecast in rooms don't feel like paying for a cable box in? I would very much like to learn how to do that!
