The Best Co-Op Games on PS4

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Typically, virtual reality is a rather lonely experience. That's not the case with Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, where co-op isn't just a fun wrinkle; it's a key component to the game. In the game, you and your teammate work to defuse a bomb. One person remains on the "inside" with the device and the other stays "outside," reading a manual that contains the instructions for stopping the explosion. KTANE is a frenetic experience that tests even the strongest of bonds under pressure. Additionally, no two experiences with the game are the same, as every bomb is randomly generated to keep players on their toes. That goes for the defusing player as well as the instructing player, and the unpredictability keeps the tension up, no matter how many times you return to the game.

Credit: Steel Crate Games