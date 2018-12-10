The Best Nintendo Switch Multiplayer Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the pinnacle of Nintendo’s beloved all-star fighting franchise, with 74 characters and 100 stages that allow you and your friends to create the chaotic brawls of your dreams. The game’s massive roster is a love letter to all things video games, with newcomers like Simon Belmont, Ken Masters and Incineroar mixing it up with mainstays like Mario and Link and returning favorites like Solid Snake and Ice Climbers.

Ultimate is brimming with ways to play with friends, whether you want to have crazy 8-player brawls with items galore or get competitive with 1-on-1 matches. And with local and wireless support for up to 8 players, compatibility with everything from single Joy-Cons to Pro Controllers, and a bevy of online options, you’ll be able to settle those Smash grudge matches anytime, anywhere. – Mike Andronico

Credit: Nintendo