Amazon Alexa Setup: Settings to Enable and Disable

Settings to Enable and Disable

Whether you have an Echo, Echo Dot, or some other Amazon Alexa-enabled device, it's easy to get started with Amazon's virtual assistant: Turn it on, and it walks you through the setup process. But to get the most out of it, you'll want to dig into the Alexa app settings so you can customize what it does — and what it doesn't do. For example, did you know you could have Alec Baldwin wake you?

To access Alexa settings, open the free iOS or Android Alexa app, or log in with your Amazon account information to the web interface at alexa.amazon.com. Select Settings in the menu. You'll see a list of all of your devices that offer Alexa; some settings are specific to a device, while others apply to all of your devices that use Alexa.

MORE: Amazon Alexa Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos