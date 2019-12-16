Best Nintendo Switch accessories of 2020
Supercharge Your Switch
The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles you can get. But even Nintendo's genre-bending console can benefit from some Nintendo Switch accessories. So before you start exploring the Galar region in Pokémon Sword or Shield or taking on the online competition in Overwatch, you should check out some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories for upping your game.
Perhaps you need an extra Switch controller for multiplayer games, or a case or portable charger if you own the older Switch with the shorter battery life. There are also plenty of great Switch-compatible gaming headsets for communicating in competitive games like Fortnite and Rocket League.
Note that some of the items on the list, such as SD cards, headsets and chargers, will work on both the normal Nintendo Switch as well as the Nintendo Switch Lite. However, if you need cases and stands specific to the smaller models, we've also rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Lite accessories.
Cable Matters USB-C Two-Pack
If you want to charge your Nintendo Switch on the go, you'll need a spare USB-C cable. This Cable Matters set gets you two braided, 3.3-foot USB-C cords for just a few bucks, providing a cheap, durable option for juicing up your system wherever you are.
FastSnail Joy-Con Grips
Want those tiny Joy-Cons to feel more like actual controllers? These Joy-Con grips from FastSnail will do the trick for cheap. The grips come in black, red, blue and neon yellow, allowing them to match your controllers no matter which color Joy-Cons you own.
AccuPoint Active Stylus
If you're playing touch-intensive games like Super Mario Maker 2, you're going to need a stylus. The AccuPoint Active Stylus is the best Switch-friendly stylus we've tested, with a comfortable design, accurate tips on both ends, and 12 hours of battery life.
RDS Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case
RDS Industries' Game Traveler is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch cases out there, and for good reason: it's durable, affordable and loaded with features. This Switch case packs a sturdy hard shell design complete with a convenient carry handle, and has a padded interior designed to keep your Switch's screen and Joy-Con analog sticks safe. Factor in storage for up to 8 game cartridges, two microSD card cases and a quick-access compartment for accessories, and you've got the ultimate case for taking your Switch adventures on the go.
Credit: RDS Industries
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector
If you are looking to keep the screen on your Switch sharp and scratch-free, instead of getting the flimsy official screen protector, what you really want is one made out of tempered glass like this one from amFilm. Not only are tempered glass screen protectors significantly stronger than those made out of plastic, they're also easier to install. And with price of $10.99 for two and a 5-star rating on Amazon from more than 6,000 reviews, this screen protector is an inexpensive and simple way to keep your Switch looking sharp for a long time coming.
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless
The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can get for under $100, and far and away the best wireless headset solution for the Switch. Thanks to the Arctis 1's handy 2.4GHz USB-C dongle, you can enjoy instant wireless gaming audio in both portable and docked mode without the need for any complicated pairing. The Arctis 1 Wireless is also just a great gaming headset in its own right, with a sleek design that you'll want to wear on the road, a crisp removable microphone and the same high-quality drivers you'll find in SteelSeries' higher-end Arctis headsets.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
If you want a more traditional gaming experience on your Switch, you can pick up a Pro Controller and enjoy new features such as built-in NFC (for use with Nintendo's Amiibos) and the share button for sending pics and clips to all your friends. The Switch Pro Controller costs between $10 to $20 more than either the standard Xbox One gamepad or the PlayStation DualShock 4. If you still need deciding if you actually need a Pro Controller, check out our pros and cons story.
Hori D-Pad Controller
If you play fighting games or platformers on the go on your Switch, Hori’s D-Pad Controller is essential. This accessory replaces your left Joy-Con and gives you a rubbery, precise d-pad that the Switch always should have had in portable mode, which is perfect for landing those tight Street Fighter combos or split-second Mega Man jumps. Hori’s peripheral comes in fun Mario, Zelda and Pikachu-themed designs.
HyperX Gaming MicroSD Card
With huge AAA releases and troves of indies hitting the Switch more rapidly than ever, your console's storage is going to fill up fast. HyperX's gaming microSD cards are a great solution to your storage woes, offering 100 MBps read speeds and 80 Mbps write speeds for fast transfers and loading. These memory cards come in 64GB ($39), 128GB ($79) and 256GB ($149) variations, giving you a ton of extra space for building your digital library.
Hori Split Pad Pro
Want the comfort and functionality of a full-sized controller when playing your Switch on the go? The Hori Split Pad Pro will do the trick, as long as you don't mind adding some serious heft to your console. The Split Pad Pro is quite literally a full controller split into two large Joy-Cons, giving you large analog sticks and face buttons, a true d-pad and satisfying triggers. Even better, you'll get two bonus programmable rear buttons for getting a competitive edge in games like Fortnite and Overwatch.
8BitDo Wireless Bluetooth Adapter
Why shell out for a pricey Pro Controller when you can use the PS4 or Xbox pad you already own? 8BitDo's handy Wireless Bluetooth Adapter makes that possible, allowing you to connect PS4, PS3, Xbox One (Bluetooth models only), Wiimote and Wii U Pro Controllers to your Nintendo Switch. You'll even enjoy rumble and motion control functionality if you connect a DualShock 4. Better yet, the adapter also works on Windows, allowing you to use all of the aforementioned controllers as well as your Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers with your favorite PC games.
Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand
If you wish you could charge your Nintendo Switch while using it in tabletop mode, Nintendo's adjustable charging stand is a cheap and elegant solution. This small, USB-rechargable dock lets you prop your Switch up at a variety of different viewing angles, all while getting some extra juice during those impromptu multiplayer sessions at the park.
HyperX Cloud Earbuds
HyperX's Cloud Earbuds are an excellent choice for on-the-go Switch gamers, offering impressive audio within a slick red design for a compelling price. The Cloud Earbuds include multiple sets of silicone tips to accommodate different ear sizes, and pack a solid inline mic for chatting with friends in Fortnite (or making calls on your smartphone). They also double as a solid pair of buds for your phone, PC, Xbox One or PS4.
Astro Legend of Zelda A10 Headset
The Astro 10 was already a great gaming headset in its own right, and this special Astro 10 Breath of the Wild edition is a great add-on for hardcore Zelda fans or anyone who simply wants quality Switch sound on the go. This headset's durable, lightweight frame and soft fabric earcups will have you gaming in comfort for hours on end, while its 40mm drivers will keep you immersed in Hyrule, the Mushroom Kingdom, or any other virtual world you choose to visit. Better yet, the A10 Zelda edition includes a handy splitter that allows you to enjoy game audio while simultaneously staying connected to your phone for chatting with friends via Nintendo Switch Online.
8BitDo SN30
If you play tons of retro games on your Switch, 8BitDo’s SN30 is the definitive way to do so – and just a great, affordable spare controller at just $30. This wireless gamepad feels just like your old Super Nintendo controllers, but with wireless functionality and a slick set of color options inspired by the Game Boy Pocket series. Whether you opt for the SN30 or the more full-featured $50 SN30 Pro, 8BitDo’s controllers are the best way to play classic games on Nintendo’s console.
Waterfield Sutter Sling Pouch
WaterField Designs is known for crafting high-end Switch cases and bags that you can feel comfortable bringing to a fancy business dinner, and the Sutter Sling Pouch is no exception. This $119 carrying pouch comes in canvas and nylon variations, both of which sport rugged leather exteriors, plenty of internal storage for games as well as everyday basics like your smartphone and earbuds, and a comfortable, adjustable shoulder strap. The Sling Pouch isn't cheap (and is best used with WaterField's $19 Taco for maximum protection), but it's well worth the premium for those who want a dependable case that's both stylish and durable.
Credit: Tom's Guide
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
Of the many solid alternatives to Nintendo's Pro Controller, PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controller just might be the best. For $20 less than Nintendo's official pad, you get a sturdy, responsive controller complete with motion control support as well as extra programmable buttons for getting that extra edge in Fortnite or Splatoon 2. The snazzy red color schemes certainly don't hurt either. PowerA's pad is held back a bit by its lack of rumble and reliance on AA batteries, but those are small sacrifices to make for its affordable price tag.
If you need something even cheaper, PowerA's $25 Wired Switch Controller also delivers great performance for the price.
Nintendo Labo: VR Kit
Nintendo's cardboard Labo kits allow you to transform your Switch into an RC car, a piano, and now, a full-on virtual reality headset. The Nintendo Labo VR Kit allows you to construct a variety of cool cardboard toys that immerse you in various mini-games, from a blaster set that lets you fend off aliens to a wearable elephant mask that lets you freely draw in 3D (trust us, it works). You can even use the Labo VR headset to play Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, getting a new immersive perspective on two of the Switch's best adventures. And thanks to the VR plaza, you can even make your own virtual reality games.
If you want to get your feet wet, the $40 Labo Starter Kit gets you the headset and blaster. If you want to go all out, the full $80 Labo VR Kit includes additional sets such as the bird, camera and elephant viewfinders.
Anker PowerCore+ 26800 Battery Pack
Finding a battery pack that can actually keep a Switch juiced up is harder than it seems. Or at least it was. Anker's new $99 PowerCore+ 26800 is a beastly 30-watt battery pack that not only has enough capacity to fully recharge the Switch more than 6 times, it can also recharge the Switch just as fast as if it was plugged into the wall. In addition to its 26,800 mAh capacity, the PowerCore+ comes with one USB-C port, two old-school USB Type-A ports. You also get USB-C and micro USB charging cables and a USB-C wall charger for refilling the battery pack or anything other USB-C gadgets.
Hori Wired Internet Adapter
If you want to play competitive online games like Splatoon 2 and Ultra Street Fighter 2 without any pesky lag getting in your way, Hori's Wired Internet LAN Adapter is essential. This adapter allows you to connect an Ethernet cable to your Switch, so you won't have to worry about spotty Wi-Fi causing you defeat in the last minute.
