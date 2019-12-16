Best Nintendo Switch accessories of 2020

Supercharge Your Switch

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles you can get. But even Nintendo's genre-bending console can benefit from some Nintendo Switch accessories. So before you start exploring the Galar region in Pokémon Sword or Shield or taking on the online competition in Overwatch, you should check out some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories for upping your game.

Perhaps you need an extra Switch controller for multiplayer games, or a case or portable charger if you own the older Switch with the shorter battery life. There are also plenty of great Switch-compatible gaming headsets for communicating in competitive games like Fortnite and Rocket League.

Note that some of the items on the list, such as SD cards, headsets and chargers, will work on both the normal Nintendo Switch as well as the Nintendo Switch Lite. However, if you need cases and stands specific to the smaller models, we've also rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Lite accessories.