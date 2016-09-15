Samsung Officially Recalls Note 7: What You Need to Know

Galaxy Note 7 owners can finally get their phones replaced or get a refund, after Samsung announced a formal recall of its troubled phablet.



The recall, announced through the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, comes after reports of the phone's battery triggering explosions. The CPSC says that there have 92 reports of the phone's battery overheating in the U.S., resulting in 26 burns and 55 instances of property damage.

The recall affects any Note 7 bought before Sept. 15, about 1 million units, according to the CPSC. Customers with a Note 7 can either exchange it for a refund or swap it for a new device, whether it's a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge or a new Note 7 with a different battery.

To that end, Samsung also announced that it's resuming sales of the Note 7, having pinpointed the cause of the phone's battery issues. Samsung says replacement Note 7s will be on sale at most retail locations by Sept. 21.

Details of the exchange program match what Samsung announced last week. You can either get a replacement Note 7 for your recalled phone or exchange it for a S7 or S7 Edge, along with a refund of the difference in price. If you opt for the S7, Samsung will replace your accessories as well. You can also ask for a refund from where you bought the Note 7.

Samsung says anyone who exchanges a Note 7 also gets a $25 gift card, in-store credit, in-store accessory credit or a bill credit from select carriers. You should contact the place where you bought the Note 7 about a refund or exchange, whether that's a wireless carrier, retailer or Samsung directly.



You can confirm that your Note 7 is being recalled by looking at the IMEI number on the back of the phone or on its packaging. Enter that IMEI number at the recall website or call Samsung at 844-365-6197.



If you haven't already, make sure to power down the Note 7 and stop using it.



According to the recall notice, the problem with the Note 7 stems from its lithium-ion battery. (A report earlier this week claimed Samsung traced the problem to a faulty manufacturing process with its battery supplier.) Samsung halted Note 7 sales earlier this month amid reports of handsets catching fire. Several airlines had added warnings about the Note 7 to their preflight safety announcements, and the Federal Aviation Administration had also issued a warning about Samsung's phone.

"With battery cell defects in some of our Note 7 phones, we did not meet the standard of excellence that you expect and deserve," said Tim Baxter, president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics America in a video statement. "For that, we apologize, especially to those of you who were personally affected by this."

Baxter said the company had already exchanged 130,000 Note 7s prior to the recall announcement.