Nintendo E3 2018 Recap: Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon and Fortnite

If one thing's clear, Nintendo fans have plenty to be excited about for the rest of this year and heading into 2019. Between the likes of Super Smash Bros., a slew of new Pokemon titles and, at long last, a port of Fortnite, Switch owners certainly won't be short of new entries in their favorite franchises.

Here are all the announcements from this year's Nintendo Direct at E3 as they happen.

(Image credit: Super Mario Party (Credit: Nintendo))

Fortnite

Finally, you'll be able to take Fortnite wherever you go, without being forced to play on a touch screen. Like on other platforms, gamers on Switch will be able to play against their counterparts on other consoles, as well as the PC (although Sony is blocking cross-platform play with PS4 owners). Fortnite is out now on the Nintendo eShop. And be sure to check out our hands-on Fortnite impressions for Switch.

MORE: Fortnite Is On the Switch! How to Get It Now

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai unveiled the latest entry in Nintendo's classic fighter, with a slew of new character announcements. Bayonetta, Pac Man, Snake, Sonic, Ryu, Cloud and Mega Man are all part of the fight, as Nintendo has retained every character in the franchise's history for the newest installment: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Players will only start with a limited number of fighters they may remember from the N64 original, but Sakurai says they'll quickly unlock additional ones in very little time.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Changes have also been made to the classic cast. Mario now enlists the help of Cappy from Super Mario Odyssey, and Link dons his blue tunic from Breath of the Wild. And there are hundreds of small alterations all over the place fans are sure to notice. For example, Ryu now always faces his opponents in one-on-one battles, and some Fire Emblem characters have received new voices.

As far as entirely new additions, Inkling from Splatoon and Ridley from Metroid are now playable, while Daisy has been added as an Echo Fighter, or clone, of Peach. Bomberman even cameos as as an assist trophy. Breath of the Wild's Great Plateau Tower debuts as a new stage, and every environment in the game now has a Battlefield counterpart for hardcore players.

Nintendo will continue compatibility with GameCube controllers for the new installment, though the company also teased a picture of a new version of the controller during the Direct. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is coming December 7.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses



At long last, a flagship entry in the Fire Emblem series will arrive for the Switch. Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the first title in the series on Nintendo home hardware in 11 years, since Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As such, Three Houses looks much more refined than its predecessors on the 3DS, with an animation style that finally does the series justice. It's due in Spring 2019.

Daemon X Machina



Crazy, high-energy mech action and cel-shaded visuals are the name of the game in Daemon X Machina, the new project from Marvelous and First Studio. Few details were shared in the initial trailer, though we know the game will arrive on Switch in 2019.

Super Mario Party



The newest entry in the Mario Party franchise has finally surfaced. Super Mario Party leverages the unique design and play styles of the Switch to unlock even more varied minigame types. One such mode even encouraged players to put their systems on a table near each other, with the action taking place across all the screens as if they were one giant display. Super Mario Party is out October 5.

Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee



Nintendo's own Reggie Fils-Aimé introduced Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee. Both titles will be available starting November 16, along with the miniature Pokéball Plus that allows you to take your Pokémon with you wherever you go. As for that true next Pokémon adventure everyone's hyped about, fans will have to wait a little longer for details as Nintendo didn't shed any light on that project during the presentation.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 — Torna: The Golden Country



Torna: The Golden Country is another major expansion for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and actually takes place half a millennium before the events of the main game. It'll be available September 21 as a standalone title on the eShop and at retailers, and about a week earlier on September 14 for owners of the game's $29 Expansion Pass.

Lots of third party and indie stuff

Nintendo squared away a small portion of time during the Direct for all the content coming to the Switch over the next few months that the company isn't producing itself. For starters, hand-drawn side-scroller Hollow Knight! Adventure is available today on the eShop, as is Bethesda's Fallout Shelter. Another indie darling, Killer Queen Black, brings 8-player action and strategy platforming to the Switch this winter. Square's eye-catching new RPG Octopath Traveler will also receive a demo on June 14, immediately following its June 13 release.