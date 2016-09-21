Nike's Self-Lacing Shoes Coming This November

It's official: Nike has confirmed that its new HyperAdapt self-lacing sneakers are making in to stores in November.

But don't expect to find them everywhere and be able to just grab a pair off the shelf. Only select Nike stores will be taking appointments to try and buy the shoes starting Nov. 28.



Nike first announced the new shoes in March, saying that the it took years to combine digital, electrical and mechanical engineering to develop the shoe that will make it to athlete's feet this fall.

Once you get your hands on them, they'll be set up according to your fit preferences. When you put the shoe on, your heel will tap a sensor to lace up the shoe, then you'll be able to use two buttons to tighten or loosen them even more, Nike explains.

(Image credit: Nike's HyperAdapt 1.0 shoes. Credit: Nike)



Nike didn't immediately respond to a request for more information on the shoes, such as the price and how to find out where they will be sold. But details on how to make an appointment to try them on will be released soon, Nike says.