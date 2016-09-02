LG's Tricked-Out Fridge Puts Windows 10 on a Monster Display

BERLIN — It seems smartphones and PCs aren't the only gadgets embroiled in an OS war, because after Samsung unveiled a fridge running Android at CES, LG has now countered with an icebox running full Windows 10 at IFA 2016.

Sporting a monstrous 29-inch portrait display, LG's InstaView Door-in-Door fridge is pretty handsome, and with an Intel Atom CPU and 2GB of RAM, it's performance isn't too shabby either.

MORE: LG Believes In Modular Phones, But Will You?

And because it runs a full version of Windows 10, you can open the Start menu to access things like the Edge web browser, or install any number of apps from the Microsoft Store. You could even type a whole essay or article on your fridge using Win10's onscreen keyboard, if you were so inclined.

For common everyday activities, LG's fridge also has its own Windows 10 app that lets you leaves messages, set timers, check your calendar and more with a few quick taps.

Like it other high-tech fridges, the Door-in-Door also comes with a camera inside the fridge so you can see what's inside without opening the door. There's also a speaker for playing tunes.

While the Door-in-Door fridge doesn't have an official price or release date yet, its non-screen siblings are expected to retail somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000. You can bet this tech-laden beast won't come cheap.

