Kohler's Alexa Toilet Costs $8,000, Will Flush by Voice

You may never have to leave the bathroom again.

Not only does Kohler's Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet have LEDs, speakers, a heated seat, bidet, and a dryer, but it also has Amazon's Alexa built in, letting you do everything from ordering a pizza to listening to music — even flushing the toilet — just by using your voice.

Like its first-generation smart toilet introduced last year, the Numi 2.0 has a heated seat, a bidet, and a dryer for your tush. It also has LED lights along the bottom and rear of the bowl, but the Numi 2.0's lights can change color dynamically, for a more "immersive experience," according to Kohler.

Most importantly, all these functions can be controlled by Alexa, which is built into the Numi 2.0 along with speakers, so you can listen to music, get news and weather reports, or use one of Alexa's 70,000-plus skills while resting your keister.

Other toilet functions include a hands-free motion-activated lid, a foot warmer, Bluetooth, a touch-screen remote control, and an emergency flush feature for power outages.

The Numi 2.0 toilet is one of a number of smart bathroom accessories being announced by Kohler at CES. Other appliances include a Google Assistant-enabled version of its Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror (an Alexa model was introduced last year) for $1,249.

Sadly, only one-percent derrieres will probably get the privilege of resting on this porcelain throne: The Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet will be available in the fourth quarter of 2019; a white model will cost $7,000, while a black version will cost $8,000.

Stay tuned for our, er, hands-on at CES.