iPhone X Delayed? Rumors Point to Production Issues

Apple's iPhone X is slated to hit store shelves on November 3, but according to a new report, the handset might be having some trouble getting onto the production line.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a note to investors obtained by Barrons this week, Raymond James chip analyst Christopher Caso said that "final production" on Apple's iPhone X has not yet started, and likely won't begin until mid-October.

While Caso doesn't believe that Apple will be forced to push back the launch of the iPhone X, this report does suggest that Apple might not have enough supply to meet the high demand of its new flagship.

Apple announced its iPhone X at a press event earlier this month. The device comes with an OLED display that nearly entirely covers its face and uses glass and stainless steel materials for its enclosure. The smartphone runs on many of the same components you'd find in the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, including the A11 Bionic chip. It features wireless charging, as well as Apple's new Face ID face-scanning technology that allows you to log in simply by looking at your phone.

MORE: iPhone X Hands-on: The iPhone, Nearly Perfected

According to several reports, Apple's manufacturing problems relate to the iPhone X's OLED display. Its manufacturing partner Samsung Display reportedly hasn't been able to get enough units to Apple, forcing the company's process to slow.

For his part, Caso didn't pinpoint exactly what the problem is, but it's clear something is holding up Apple's efforts. And it also means that if you want to be among the first people to get your hands on the company's iPhone X, you'll need to be really, really fast on the pre-order button when Apple's smartphone is made available on Oct. 27.