Apple's New 6.1-Inch iPhone Could Come in These Colors

If you're in the market for a new iPhone this year and like the idea of a design that stands out, the LCD model might be your best bet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Japanese Apple-tracking site Macotakara is reporting that Apple is planning a variety of colors for this year's 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. The report, which was earlier reported on by 9to5Mac, claims Apple is planning white, black, Flash Yellow, Bright Orange, Electric Blue, and Taupe options for this year's iPhones. The site didn't include a red model in the color lineup.

The Macotakara report comes just weeks after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple would be offering a variety of colors in the LCD iPhone this year. He said that the handsets would come in gold, grey, white, blue, red, and orange. Interestingly, he didn't mention a black model like Macotakara said, and believes that Apple will offer a red version.

MORE: New iPhones: iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone 9 Rumors

It's unclear why there might be a discrepancy in the reporting. Both Kuo and Macotakara claim to have sources with knowledge of Apple's plans. Macotakara, in fact, said that it took its information from supply chain sources, suggesting those people might have played a role in the development of the upcoming handsets.

Apple is expected to launch three iPhones this year. The 6.1-inch LCD model will likely be the cheapest of the bunch and come with a design similar to the iPhone X. To keep its price down, Apple might offer less power in the LCD version, only a single rear camera and could remove the 3D Touch feature that brings up contextual menus when you press harder on the screen.

In addition to the LCD models, Apple is said to be planning a successor to last year's iPhone X that will come with a 5.8-inch OLED screen. While not much will change externally, Apple is rumored to be planning a price cut to $899 on that model. The 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus could launch at $999 and will come with the same features as the iPhone X, save for a much larger screen.

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil its new iPhones in September. Look for the handsets to launch soon after.