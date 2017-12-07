Huawei's Nova 2S Offers the Next Big Smartphone Feature

Huawei has unveiled a new smartphone that comes with a feature you might like to find in every high-end handset next year.





(Image credit: Huawei/Digital Trends)



The new Huawei Nova 2S, the successor to this year's Huawei Nova 2, comes with dual-lens cameras both on the back and the front of the device. According to DigitalTrends, which earlier reported on the smartphone, the Nova 2S comes with a 20-megapixel lens along with a 16-megapixel lens on the rear. One of the cameras delivers color photos and the other shoots in monochrome. Together, the cameras can shoot photos with a bokeh effect, which is ideal for portraits.

On the front, you'll find another dual-lens setup, with one of the lenses featuring a 20-megapixel sensor. The secondary lens delivers just 2 megapixels, but is designed to capture cool portraits that can deliver more character than a shot you might take with a single-lens front-facing camera.

Aside from the cameras, the Huawei Nova 2S comes with many higher-end features you might expect, including a 6-inch screen featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio. It has a rear glass panel to add to its luxury design, and it comes with a fingerprint sensor.



The handset is powered by a Kirin 960 processor, ships with your choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and can be configured with between 32GB and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and has a face-scanning feature to help you unlock your smartphone.



According to DigitalTrends, Huawei will begin taking pre-orders on the Nova 2S starting on Friday (Dec. 8) and will continue doing so until December 11. The device is currently available solely in China, and its pricing ranges from $410 to $510. Huawei hasn't yet said if or when the device will make its way to the U.S.. But given its desire to expand its presence outside of China, that seems like a possibility.