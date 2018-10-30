How to Live Stream Apple's Big Event Now

Update: The stream is live. Details below. For all the biggest announcements, be sure to check out our Apple Event recap.



The On Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. E.T., Apple will unveil a number of highly anticipated products at the Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn.

(Image credit: John Gress Media/Shutterstock)

So, if you’re not in Brooklyn, how do you watch? The easiest way is the livestream on Apple’s website, which will go live at 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 30. Apple's event livestream is available for Safari, Firefox, Chrome, and Microsoft Edge, but only Safari on iOS -- so make sure you have one of those browsers up and running prior to the start time.

You’ll also be able to watch it for free if you have an Apple TV. The Apple tvOS app now features the same art seen on some of the invitations, as well as an announcement of the event’s time and place. Download the Apple Events app from the App Store to get started.



If you're in Europe, remember that daylight savings time has not yet begun in the U.S.

Yes, Apple did just hold a press event Sept. 12, where it unveiled three new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4. But the company made no mention of a new MacBook or iPad. That’s what we’re most likely to see at tomorrow’s event.

MORE: Apple's Oct. 30 Event: Predictions on 8 New Products

Specifically, rumor has it we might see a cheaper (sub-$1000) MacBook containing 8th-Gen Intel Core CPU. It’s likely this would be a new MacBook Air model, but could also be a new, budget MacBook.

The second big product to watch for is a new iPad Pro. We expect to see an 11-inch iPad Pro replacing the current 10.5-inch version of the tablet. The new product might also contain the TrueDepth camera that made its debut in the iPhone X last year, which would enable features like FaceID and Animoji. Also following in the iPhone X’s footsteps, the new iPad is likely to have smaller bezels, and may lack a home button.

Other rumors indicate we may see a refreshed Mac mini computer, as well as a new iMac -- and even new AirPods or the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging pad. We'll be on the ground for the big show, so stay tuned to Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide for all the big announcements as they happen.

This post originally appeared on Laptop Mag.