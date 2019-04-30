Trending

How to Pre-order the Oculus Quest and Rift S

Pre-orders are underway for the Oculus Quest and Rift S, which ship May 21. Here's how to get your hands on Oculus' latest VR gear.

If you're looking for the best virtual reality experience your hard-earned cash can buy, then you'll want to check out the latest VR headsets from Oculus.

Facebook, which owns the virtual headset maker, announced that pre-orders began today (April 30) for the Oculus Quest and the Oculus Rift S. The former is the first stand-alone headset to offer six degrees of freedom and room-scale movement, while the latter is a refresh of the original Oculus Rift.

Prices for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S start at $399 at Amazon. (There's also a 128GB Oculus Quest that costs $499). Orders are expected to ship by May 21, when the two headsets are released.

We gave the Oculus Quest our Editor's Choice award for its seamless all-in-one VR design and ability to cast content to phones and TVs. We have not yet fully reviewed the Oculus Rift S.

Each Oculus Quest kit includes a VR headset, two touch controllers, AA batteries, a power adapter, eyeglass spacer, and charging cable. Meanwhile, the Oculust Rift S includes a VR headset, a pair of touch controllers, a 5 meter headset cable, and a mini DisplayPort adapter.

Both headsets are also available for pre-order direct from the Oculus Store.

Oculus Quest VR Headset Credit: Tom's Guide

