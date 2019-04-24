Pixel 3a Leak Shows Final Design, And It's Not Terrible

The Pixel 3a, Google’s rumored upcoming midrange smartphone, has had some new renders revealed which back up previous leaks.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Evan Blass, a perennial source of leaks on Twitter, was the one who shared the image, showing the Pixel 3a in two colors, one facing backwards and the other forwards. Prominent on the front side are the two bezels at the top and bottom, which look to be just as thick, if not thicker, than the ones that you find on the existing Pixel 3.

Given their status as budget versions of Google's flagship phone, this isn’t really a surprise. What we can’t make out from this image is if there is a headphone jack, as previous renders of the Pixel 3a in a case have indicated. It's worth noting that these renders look much better than the ones that popped up just a few days ago, which show a phone with a much chunkier, budget-looking design.

There’s also some missing photography hardware. The front bears only one lens instead of the Pixel 3's dual 8-MP shooters, while the rear lacks the ‘spectral and flicker sensor,' the tiny pinhole found between the camera and flash which helps the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL modify its video frame rates to avoid the banding you sometimes see when recording screens or artificial lights.

The 3a is a new lower-tier version of Google’s compact and clean smartphone. We are expecting to see both a standard version and a larger ‘XL’ version, in keeping with previous Pixels. The 3a might not be the final name, as Pixel Lite has also been appearing as a potential moniker for the device.

To make sure you stay on top of everything we know about the new Google handset, check out our regularly update Pixel 3a rumors page.