How to Use Gesture Controls on the Galaxy S10

With Samsung’s new Android Pie-based OneUI interface on the Galaxy S10 (not to mention the Galaxy S9 and S8), the company’s latest flagships are finally getting iPhone X-style gesture controls.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Gesture controls are not automatically switched on by default. Instead, when you get your S10, you’ll need to head to Settings if you want to start swiping instead of tapping. Here’s how to turn on gesture controls:

1. Open Settings.

2. Scroll down and tap Display.

3. Tap Navigation Bar.

4. Select Full Screen Gestures. If you’d like to switch the order of the back and recent apps buttons, go to the Button Order section and choose your preferred order.

Samsung’s gesture scheme is quite simple — it replaces each of the three Android navigation keys with swipe up gestures. To trigger Google Assistant, simply swipe up and hold on the home button.

