New Leak Reveals a 5G Galaxy Note 10 Is in the Works

We already know that Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is on the way, but a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 is also in the works, according to a new leak.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide )

For the last several months, rumors have been swirling that Samsung has codenamed the Galaxy Note 10 "Da Vinci." And after evaluating the kernel code in Samsung's Galaxy S10, XDA Developers discovered a reference to a "davinci5G."

Samsung's codenames are a bit of an open secret and usually, the names we hear months in advance turn out to be the real deal as rumors mount. In other words, there's a good chance that Da Vinci is really the Galaxy Note 10. And Samsung's reference to a "davinci5g" appears to all but confirm that the Galaxy Note 10 will ship with 5G connectivity in at least one model.

The move means Samsung's Galaxy S10 won't be alone. Last month, Samsung said that it will release four versions of the Galaxy S10, including one it plans to launch later this year with 5G. It would appear that the Galaxy Note 5G will sit alongside the Galaxy S10 on store shelves, giving folks more choice over which device they want for an ultra-fast connection.

MORE: The Galaxy Note 10 Will Be This Massive (Report)

But according to XDA Developers, there was more hiding in the kernel than just a mention of a 5G Galaxy Note 10. The site also found that Samsung referenced another device called "Luge" in the kernel. That device hasn't been revealed before and it's difficult to say exactly what it might be. However, XDA Developers questions whether it might be one of the folding phones Samsung is reportedly working on and could release after its Galaxy Fold hits store shelves.

Luge makes no mention of 5G.

Looking ahead, there's a good chance we'll be hearing quite a bit more about the Galaxy Note 10 and whatever Luge is. Samsung hasn't always been the best at keeping secrets as smartphones near their launch and plenty of people are interested in what it has planned for its next big flagship. But for now, bet on 5G in at least one model.