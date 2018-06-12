E3 Day 2 Roundup: Sony and Ubisoft Get Weird

E3 2018 is in full swing, and I don't say that just because we got to play the new Spider-Man game.

In case you missed it, Ubisoft and Sony presented their latest titles in dueling press conferences in Los Angeles, and we started to go hands-on with some of the most exciting games from the show. We also heard a new rumor about what may happen at Nintendo.

Here's what you missed.

Ubisoft's Dance-Off

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft started its show with a massive stage show for Just Dance 2019, then showed more of Beyond Good and Evil 2 (including a partnership with Joseph Gordon-Levitt's HitRecord), and announced Trials Rising for Xbox One, PC, PS4 and Switch.

We saw more of The Division 2 and Ubisoft touted its partnership with Nintendo with a concert dedicated to the Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle: Donkey Kong Adventure DLC and Star Fox guest-starring in Starlink: Battle for Atalas. We saw pirates in Skull and Bones and a massive new RPG features in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.



See everything here.

MORE: Ubisoft E3 Recap: Assassin's Creed, The Division 2 and More

Sony's Victory Lap

Sony took most of its time hyping games that have already been announced, in a strange stage show that brought attendees from one themed room to another.

We got a violent, extended demo of The Last of Us, Part II that showed us more of Ellie's personal life, the samurais of Ghost of Tsushima, the Pirates of the Caribbean world from Kingdom Hearts III and yet another weird trailer for Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.

Oh, and almost 7 minutes of Spider-Man, including six popular villains. The only major new announcement was Control, a game from Max Payne developer Remedy.

Read it all here.

MORE: Sony E3 Recap: The Last of Us 2, Spider-Man, Resident Evil 2



A Game For All Seasons

We went hands-on with Forza Horizon 4, which has incredible graphics and a new seasonal change system. We got to play through a bit of each season. Read what we thought of the game here.

MORE: Forza Horizon 4 Hands-On: A Racing Stunner for All Seasons

Being Spider-Man

No game made us feel like Spider-Man the way the new PS4 exclusive did. We got to swing through New York City, explore the wall-crawler's acrobatic combat and take on one of his mainstay villains, the Shocker. Read it all here.

MORE: I Just Played Spider-Man PS4, and It's Everything I Wanted

Is More Streaming Coming to Switch?

Ahead of Nintendo's E3 press conference, Best Buy added YouTube and Netflix icons to its listing for the Nintendo Switch. Currently, the device only supports Hulu. Will see see additions at Nintendo's online Direct conference? We'll see today.

MORE: Netflix and YouTube on Switch? Best Buy Says So