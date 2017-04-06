Comcast Xfinity Mobile: A Deal Too Good to Be True?

Comcast is ready to take on the big carriers, and it's actually partnering with the biggest one of all to do it.

With unlimited data plans starting at $65 a month, Xfinity Mobile looks to undercut competing plans from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. However, those prices come with a caveat, because you’ll need to be a Comcast cable and internet subscriber in order to enroll.

(Image credit: Image credit: Comcast)

It's also important to note that while Comcast will be piggybacking on Verizon's 4G LTE network, which won our fastest mobile networks showdown, it will also be leveraging its 16 million hotspots nationwide. Just know that since Comcast is essentially renting bandwidth from Verizon, Xfinity Mobile phones will hand off data connections to nearby Comcast Wi-Fi hotspots when possible.

For those with one of Comcast’s premium X1 TV plans, you’ll be able to sign up for Xfinity Mobile at a reduced rate of $45 per month, and if you prefer to pay-as-you-go, data will run $12 per gigabyte. By comparison, Sprint unlimited for one person is $50, T-Mobile is $70, Verizon is $80 and AT&T is $90 (or $60 if you're willing to live with 3 Mbps speeds).

The other good news is that Comcast’s pricing doesn’t include additional line access fees and will allow family plans to create packages with varying levels of service from line to line. Customers will also be able to switch between different plans in the middle of a billing cycle without additional fees.

At this time, the number of supported phones is pretty limited, ranging from the last two generations of iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the LG X Power.

Some fine print about Xfinity Mobile is that like a lot of other “unlimited” plans, data speeds will be throttled after a certain point, which for Xfinity Mobile is 20 gigabytes of data in a month. Also, to help alleviate wireless data congestion, Xfinity Mobile phones will automatically switch from the cellular network to nearby Wi-Fi hotspots whenever possible.

While there’s still no official launch date for Xfinity Mobile, Comcast has already started extensive internal testing among the company’s employees, which suggests a full rollout could come before the end of the year.