BlackBerry Key2 Specs Just Leaked: Here's What You Get

BlackBerry obviously isn't what it once was. But the company's smartphone licensee TCL is plowing ahead with a sequel.



(Image credit: Evan Blass)



Serial leaker Evan Blass on Wednesday (June 6) leaked specs for what he said is the upcoming BlackBerry Key2 smartphone. And the handset, which is slated to be released soon, appears to keep the BlackBerry design alive.

According to the leak, BlackBerry's handset will feature a 4.5-inch screen at 434 pixels per inch. It'll be a touchscreen, of course, but the handset is also going to launch with a physical keyboard that features a physical fingerprint sensor for verifying your identity.

MORE: Best Smartphones - Here Are the 10 Best Phones Available

Under the hood, TCL is planning a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which suggests it'll deliver mid-range power. Add that to a 3500mAh battery pack and Quick Charge support, however, and this handset should provide a good balance of performance and endurance.

According to the leak, TCL is planning to bundle 6GB of RAM in the handset and will offer your choice of 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. You'll also be able to up the total storage by 256GB with some help from a microSD card.

Aside from that, the leak reveals that BlackBerry's Key2 will ship with dual rear cameras, each offering 12-megapixel sensors. The camera array will also come with HDR support and 4K video recording. On the front, you'll find an 8-megapixel camera that can record video in 1080p.

The spec leak came just hours after Blass also shared some details on what the Key2 might look like.

In what appears to be a press rendering, the BlackBerry Key2 looks like a decidedly BlackBerry handset. In addition to the physical keyboard and rather small screen, the device appears to be a bit thicker than the vast majority of today's smartphones. The back of the device looks to have a textred finish to make it easier to hold, and the dual cameras are horizontally aligned.

TCL is set to unveil its BlackBerry Key2 on Thursday (June 7). Blass said the smartphone will likely go for $649 at launch.