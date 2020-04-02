Best Apple deals in April 2020

Finding the best Apple deals isn't as hard as it used to be. Retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Walmart are typically our go-to stores for the best Apple deals. Even new Apple devices, like the highly anticipated 2020 MacBook Pro, tend to see discounts just hours after their release.

In fact, on any given day, retailers will have one — if not multiple — Apple deals to choose from. From AirPods deals to iPad deals, you can save from $50 to $300 off your favorite Apple gear if you know where to look.

Apple Watch deals, on the other hand, are a little trickier. Many retailers are still running low on Apple Watch inventory. So while it's possible to find excellent Apple deals on the Apple Watch, you'll have to act fast when you spot a deal that fits your budget.

We're all about saving money, so to help you with your Apple shopping, we're rounding up the best Apple deals in one spot. From Mac laptops to Apple iPads, here are the best Apple deals you can score right now. (Also, make sure to follow our iPhone deals coverage for the best discounts on Apple's smartphones).

iPads

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi/32GB): was $329 now $299 @ B&H Photo

Apple's entry-level iPad is currently $50 off. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $429 now $399 @ B&H Photo

If you need more storage, B&H Photo is also selling the 128GB model for $399. You'll save $30 with this discount, just keep in mind that it's been as cheap as $100 off in the past. View Deal

Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $449 @ B&H Photo

The iPad Air is the iPad we all want, but can't afford. It sports a slim profile and packs Apple's beastly A12 Bionic chip. It's currently $50 off, which is the cheapest it's ever been outside of the holidays. B&H's price also beats Amazon's sale price by $10. View Deal

AirPods

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ B&H Photo

B&H Photo has the latest model AirPods (with standard charging case) on sale for $139. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. That's one of the best Apple deals around this week. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169 @ B&H Photo

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169. That's the second-best price we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple Watch

Refurb Apple Watch 3 (GPS/42mm): was $229 now $189 @ Apple

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. This refurb is now $189 and it's backed by a 1-year Apple warranty. View Deal

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $384 @ B&H Photo

The new Apple Watch 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It's now $15 off when you select the 40mm model with space gray aluminum case and black sport band.View Deal

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Air (2017): was $999 now $749 @ Adorama

The 2017 MacBook Air has aged like a fine, aluminum-clad wine. This machine packs a 1.8GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. More importantly, it has the best MacBook keyboard Apple has ever made, plus plenty of ports for your devices. View Deal

2019 MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $929 @ B&H Photo

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users offering ample power for everything from work to streaming. B&H has the base 128GB model on sale for $929. View Deal

2019 MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ B&H Photo

If you need more storage space, B&H Photo has the MacBook Air (256GB) on sale for $999. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this model and one of the best Apple deals you'll find. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (2019): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ B&H Photo

Apple's 2019 MacBook Pro packs a 1.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This base model is perfect for users who need more horsepower than what the MacBook Air offers. Just keep in mind you only get two Thunderbolt ports. It's $150 off. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ B&H Photo

Need more memory? B&H also has the 256GB MacBook Pro on sale for $1,299. That's $200 off and one of the best Apple deals we've seen for this machine. It features a 1.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (2.4GHz): was $1,799 now $1,449 @ B&H Photo

This 13-inch MacBook Pro packs a faster 2.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. (Both models above only feature two ports). This is the all-time lowest price we've seen for this premium 13-inch MacBook Pro. View Deal

iPhones

iPhone sale: Switch to AT&T and get $700 off @ AT&T

At AT&T, get a $700 credit (or free iPhone 11) when you switch to AT&T or open a new line on an existing account. It's the best free iPhone deal we've seen from AT&T. View Deal

iPhone XS: $500 off w/ trade-in + $150 GC w/ Unlimited @ Verizon

At Verizon, buy a new iPhone XS through iPhone 11 Pro Max and get up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in. (Trade-in phones include everything from the iPhone 6 to the Galaxy Note 4). Plus, switch to an Unlimited plan and you'll get a $150 prepaid Mastercard via coupon "LEAP150 ".View Deal

Apple iPhone Trade-In deal

Apple is trying to make it easier to upgrade to a new phone. For a limited time, the Apple Store is offering up to $500 for your old iPhone when you purchase a new iPhone 11 and trade-in your old iPhone. You can make the transaction online or simply bring your old iPhone to an Apple Store to receive your credit instantaneously.

Apple isn't revealing when this special will end, so if you have an older iPhone, you'll want to take advantage of this asap. Alternatively, Best Buy is offering up to a $449 when you purchase a new iPhone and trade-in a qualifying previous-gen iPhone. However, a quick glance at Best Buy's trade-in estimates reveals that the Apple Store might be offering the better value.