Slash Your Cable Bill with This $55 Modem on Sale

Buying your own cable modem is one of the easiest ways to lower your cable bill. However, we understand that picking the right modem requires a little homework. Today's sale, however, makes the process easier than ever.

Amazon is currently taking up to 50% off select Arris modems. This is one of the best modem sales we've seen. It even beats some of the best Prime Day deals we saw last summer for these devices.

As part of the sale, you can get the Arris Surfboard Cable Modem (SB6183) for $55. Traditionally priced at $80, that's $24 off its regular price the best price we could find for this cable modem. Other modems on sale include:

While we haven't tested every modem in the sale, the Arris Sufboard SB6183 is our top pick among the devices we have reviewed. With internet download and upload speeds of up to 686 Mbps and 131 Mbps, respectively, this 16 x 4 cable modem delivers solid performance. Design-wise, it features a single Gigabit Ethernet port that connects to your computer or router and a coaxial-cable connector. Vertical yellow indicator lights make it easy to spot and troubleshoot connectivity issues.

The Arris Surfboard supports a broad range of Internet service providers including Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable), Cox, Cablevision, and more. Moreover, it's backed by a 2-year manufacturer warranty with technical support for peace of mind.