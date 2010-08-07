Biggest Apple Store in the World Opens in London

Microsoft is just getting its foot in the door when it comes to brick-and-mortar stores. The company has just four locations so far, and though the company is said to have taken a few cues from Apple when it comes to the deign of its stores, it might be a while before Redmond has a Microsoft store that can rival Apple's Covent Garden location.

It's the biggest Apple store in the world, and every Apple fan's dream: Entire walls of iPads and iPhones; dedicated rooms for each product; not one, but two of Apple's trademark glass staircases; three floors; a huge room for community learning; and the biggest Genius Bar in the world. Much of the building is made up of the original 1876 brickwork, which Apple carefully restored, and it contains a 'Start Up Room' to help people get their new devices up and running before they even take them home. There's also a Briefing Room to help business clients and a new Pro Labs training program. According to Electric Pig, customers who sign up for the program will receive eight hours of classes free. Apple promises you'll reach a "professional standard" in applications such as Final Cut Pro, Aperture and Logic by the time you're done.

It's a beautiful store (check the video below, courtesy of Electric Pig) but we can't help but wish Microsoft had something similar (or at least plans for something on the same level). Can you imagine how much fun it could be? Whole rooms dedicated to Xboxes and Kinect; the Zune HD; Windows Phone 7; and Office tutorials and Windows 7 training programs. Someone start a petition or a Facebook group. That's how things get done these days, right?